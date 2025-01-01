Menu
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Track-bred and thrilling, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS packs a 520 hp 4.0L flat-six engine, sprinting 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. With a PDK dual-clutch transmission, aggressive aerodynamics, and lightweight carbon-fiber components, it delivers razor-sharp handling and pure racing excitement — built for those who crave high-performance precision.

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2019 Porsche 911

11,774 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

12775832

2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,774KM
VIN WP0AF2A99KS165628

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 11,774 KM

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Track-bred and thrilling, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS packs a 520 hp 4.0L flat-six engine, sprinting 0–60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. With a PDK dual-clutch transmission, aggressive aerodynamics, and lightweight carbon-fiber components, it delivers razor-sharp handling and pure racing excitement — built for those who crave high-performance precision.












HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Porsche 911