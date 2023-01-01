Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche 911

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Turbo S Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche 911

Turbo S Cabriolet

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9819400
  2. 9819400
  3. 9819400
  4. 9819400
  5. 9819400
  6. 9819400
  7. 9819400
  8. 9819400
  9. 9819400
  10. 9819400
  11. 9819400
  12. 9819400
  13. 9819400
  14. 9819400
  15. 9819400
  16. 9819400
  17. 9819400
  18. 9819400
  19. 9819400
  20. 9819400
  21. 9819400
  22. 9819400
  23. 9819400
  24. 9819400
  25. 9819400
  26. 9819400
  27. 9819400
  28. 9819400
  29. 9819400
  30. 9819400
  31. 9819400
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9819400
  • VIN: WP0CD2A96KS144797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S CABRIOLET

This car comes with a 3.8L Twin-Turbo Flat 6 engine producing 580 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed automatic transmission. 


HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Honda Accord Se...
 88,874 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA El...
 27,095 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 68,482 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory