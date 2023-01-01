Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

66,212 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,212KM
Used
  • Stock #: 05639
  • VIN: wp1aa2ay3kda05639

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Mojave Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,212 KM

2019 PORSCHE CAYENNE

This suv is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

USB port

