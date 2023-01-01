$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
Quad Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB 6'4 Box)
2019 RAM 1500
Quad Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB 6'4 Box)
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
866-221-6608
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,627KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 - Black / Diesel Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,627 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2018 Kia Optima LX 102,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAM | 6.6L V8 66,719 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 33,360 KM $23,577 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
Call Dealer
866-221-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-221-6608
2019 RAM 1500