2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4

M&L Autos | Premium Pickup with Rugged Capability

Key Features:
✔ 4x4 Off-Road Ready – Command any terrain with robust 4-wheel drive.
✔ 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine – Delivering 395 HP & 410 lb-ft torque for unmatched towing/hauling.
✔ Big Horn Luxury – Premium leather seats, Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control.
✔ Safety & Tech – Rear cross-path detection, parking sensors, and rearview camera.
✔Mileage & Clean History – One owner, well-maintained with a clean title and clean carfax.

Exterior: Bold Ram styling with chrome accents, 20 aluminum wheels, LED lighting, and spray-in bedliner.

Why Buy This Ram? Perfect blend of power, comfort, and durability—ideal for work or adventure.

Contact M&L Autos Today! Limited availability—schedule your test drive now.

2019 RAM 1500

180,500 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

12700332

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT1KN751429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DR1929
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4

M&L Autos | Premium Pickup with Rugged Capability

Key Features:
✔ 4x4 Off-Road Ready – Command any terrain with robust 4-wheel drive.
✔ 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine – Delivering 395 HP & 410 lb-ft torque for unmatched towing/hauling.
✔ Big Horn Luxury – Premium leather seats, Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control.
✔ Safety & Tech – Rear cross-path detection, parking sensors, and rearview camera.
✔Mileage & Clean History – One owner, well-maintained with a clean title and clean carfax.

Exterior: Bold Ram styling with chrome accents, 20" aluminum wheels, LED lighting, and spray-in bedliner.

Why Buy This Ram? Perfect blend of power, comfort, and durability—ideal for work or adventure.

Contact M&L Autos Today! Limited availability—schedule your test drive now.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2019 RAM 1500