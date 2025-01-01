$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # DR1929
- Mileage 180,500 KM
Vehicle Description
M&L Autos | Premium Pickup with Rugged Capability
Key Features:
✔ 4x4 Off-Road Ready – Command any terrain with robust 4-wheel drive.
✔ 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine – Delivering 395 HP & 410 lb-ft torque for unmatched towing/hauling.
✔ Big Horn Luxury – Premium leather seats, Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control.
✔ Safety & Tech – Rear cross-path detection, parking sensors, and rearview camera.
✔Mileage & Clean History – One owner, well-maintained with a clean title and clean carfax.
Exterior: Bold Ram styling with chrome accents, 20" aluminum wheels, LED lighting, and spray-in bedliner.
Why Buy This Ram? Perfect blend of power, comfort, and durability—ideal for work or adventure.
Contact M&L Autos Today! Limited availability—schedule your test drive now.
Vehicle Features
