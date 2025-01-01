Menu
Account
Sign In
*PANO ROOF* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>Year: 2019</div><div>Make: RAM 1500</div><div>Model: LARAMIE</div><div>Kms: 142,320</div><div>Price: 31,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Ram 1500 laramie with only 142320 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as Panasonic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div>1C6SRFJT4KN619076</div>

2019 RAM 1500

142,320 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
12843433

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 1754717749
  2. 1754717749
  3. 1754717749
  4. 1754717749
  5. 1754717749
  6. 1754717749
  7. 1754717749
  8. 1754717749
  9. 1754717749
  10. 1754717749
  11. 1754717749
  12. 1754717749
  13. 1754717749
  14. 1754717749
  15. 1754717749
  16. 1754717749
  17. 1754717749
  18. 1754717749
  19. 1754717749
  20. 1754717749
  21. 1754717749
  22. 1754717749
  23. 1754717749
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT4KN619076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*PANO ROOF* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
Year: 2019Make: RAM 1500Model: LARAMIEKms: 142,320Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Ram 1500 laramie with only 142320 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as Panasonic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
1C6SRFJT4KN619076

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S 56,398 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Accord SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Honda Accord SE 101,320 KM $20,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac CT4 Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Cadillac CT4 Sport 31,216 KM $31,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2019 RAM 1500