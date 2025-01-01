$31,880+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT4KN619076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*PANO ROOF* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
Year: 2019Make: RAM 1500Model: LARAMIEKms: 142,320Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Ram 1500 laramie with only 142320 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as Panasonic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
1C6SRFJT4KN619076
Year: 2019Make: RAM 1500Model: LARAMIEKms: 142,320Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Ram 1500 laramie with only 142320 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as Panasonic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
1C6SRFJT4KN619076
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S 56,398 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Accord SE 101,320 KM $20,880 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac CT4 Sport 31,216 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Lot A
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing>
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
416-606-7758
2019 RAM 1500