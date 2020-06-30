Menu
2019 RAM 1500

47,759 KM

Details Description

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

  • Listing ID: 5322035
  • Stock #: 201384A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT0KN809972

47,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,759 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

