2019 RAM 1500

23,762 KM

Details Description

$44,850

+ tax & licensing
$44,850

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$44,850

+ taxes & licensing

23,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7417826
  Stock #: 212109A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT6KS678830

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 23,762 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

