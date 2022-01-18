Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

39,001 KM

Details Description Features

$39,789

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,789

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 8149360
  2. 8149360
  3. 8149360
  4. 8149360
  5. 8149360
  6. 8149360
  7. 8149360
  8. 8149360
  9. 8149360
  10. 8149360
  11. 8149360
  12. 8149360
  13. 8149360
  14. 8149360
  15. 8149360
  16. 8149360
  17. 8149360
  18. 8149360
  19. 8149360
  20. 8149360
  21. 8149360
  22. 8149360
Contact Seller

$39,789

+ taxes & licensing

39,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149360
  • Stock #: P7667
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT5KN589536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,001 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Hemi Badge
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
180-amp alternator
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Active Noise Control System
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 3
CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
Quick Order Package 23X Big Horn
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2019 RAM 2500 Laramie
 44,176 KM
$85,888 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Evoq...
 24,000 KM
$47,750 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX...
 72,890 KM
$23,585 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory