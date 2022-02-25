Menu
2019 RAM 1500

22,896 KM

Details Description Features

$41,788

+ tax & licensing
$41,788

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$41,788

+ taxes & licensing

22,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8282511
  Stock #: P7686
  VIN: 1C6RR7KTXKS751151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7686
  • Mileage 22,896 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC)
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 22A ST
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC)
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

