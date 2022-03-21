$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8804735

8804735 Stock #: 79020

79020 VIN: 1c6srfht9kn579020

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.