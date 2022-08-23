$56,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8982280
- Stock #: CS658A
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT4KN752403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS658A
- Mileage 63,305 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Sport, with a HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 63305 kilometers! Ram 1500 Sport Options: This Ram 1500 Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: GPS Antenna Input, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio, GPS Antenna Input, Radio data system. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Sport at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.