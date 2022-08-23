Menu
2019 RAM 1500

63,305 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,305KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8982280
  Stock #: CS658A
  VIN: 1C6SRFTT4KN752403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS658A
  • Mileage 63,305 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Sport, with a HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 63305 kilometers! Ram 1500 Sport Options: This Ram 1500 Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: GPS Antenna Input, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio, GPS Antenna Input, Radio data system. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Sport at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Active Noise Control System
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage RamBin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Chrome Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
830.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

