Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

58,792 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,792KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9036487
  • Stock #: N223570A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT9KS611592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ignition Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N223570A
  • Mileage 58,792 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 Crew Cab, 5.7L, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 20"" WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, STEP BARS, TONNEAU, BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WIT BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2013 Jaguar XJ
163,368 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie
 292,850 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 58,792 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory