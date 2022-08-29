Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Stock #: N223570A

N223570A VIN: 1C6RR7KT9KS611592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ignition Orange

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,792 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

