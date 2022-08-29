$42,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117934

9117934 Stock #: 220739A

220739A VIN: 1C6SRFBT7KN515552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Monotone Paint Hemi Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Mechanical 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 180-amp alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Active Noise Control System Additional Features GVWR: 3 CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Quick Order Package 23X Big Horn 220 kgs (7/100 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.