2019 RAM 1500

53,000 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn*JUST ARRIVED*

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn*JUST ARRIVED*

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9117934
  Stock #: 220739A
  VIN: 1C6SRFBT7KN515552

  Exterior Colour Red
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Mileage 53,000 KM

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *JUST ARRIVED* PENDING SAFETY CERTIFICATION! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
180-amp alternator
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Active Noise Control System
GVWR: 3
CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
Quick Order Package 23X Big Horn
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display

