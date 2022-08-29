Menu
2019 RAM 1500

58,134 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

SPORT

SPORT

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

58,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117943
  • Stock #: P7762A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN594317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,134 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front seatback map pockets
Instrument cluster
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way adjustable front headrests
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Google Android Auto
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Rear wheelhouse liners
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GPS Antenna Input
Active Noise Control System
Sport Group
GVWR: 3
Sport Badge
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
Level 1 Equipment Group
Apple CarPlay Capable
Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Overhead LED Lamps
Premium Overhead Console
RAMs Head Badge
Active Front Air Dams
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) (DISC)
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

