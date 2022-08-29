$48,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117943

9117943 Stock #: P7762A

P7762A VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN594317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 58,134 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Front & Rear Floor Mats Front seatback map pockets Instrument cluster Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust 4-way adjustable front headrests Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Google Android Auto 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Exterior Monotone Paint Hemi Badge Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille Rear wheelhouse liners Heated Exterior Mirrors Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Black Dual Exhaust Tips Mechanical 220 Amp Alternator 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Media / Nav / Comm GPS Antenna Input Active Noise Control System Additional Features Sport Group GVWR: 3 Sport Badge Quick Order Package 25L Sport Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Power Folding Exterior Mirrors TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON Level 1 Equipment Group Apple CarPlay Capable Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps Premium Overhead Console RAMs Head Badge Active Front Air Dams Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) (DISC) 220 kgs (7/100 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.