2019 RAM 1500

56,388 KM

$42,899

+ tax & licensing
$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Classic Warlock

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

56,388KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153625
  • Stock #: CS753
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4KS719813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mojave Sand
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS753
  • Mileage 56,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Finding an affordable truck that fits everything you need is easy with a used truck. Check out the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock which comes loaded with unique capabilities for everything you need. This includes everyday hauling or maybe for something larger. To start, it includes an impressive 8 Cylinder Engine engine and a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) transmission for a smooth drive. Easily haul and tow the items you need with extra power when needed. Find other capabilities on the Warlock as well to help with getting around. Besides performance, technology can easily help with the job as well. Our used trucks like this Ram 1500 Classic Warlock include high-end technology from connectivity to driver-assisted features. Some important technology features include MP3 Player, GPS Antenna Input, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Always stay connected on any drive long or short. This truck also includes plenty of safety options as well including Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Rear Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor. Some of these features make getting around safer and more convenient. This used truck also has an exterior color of Mojave Sand while the inside includes a Diesel Grey/Black interior. Easily drive in style to wherever you need to go. If you have any questions on this used truck, you can visit us at Carsquad today! We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9 to find the right Ram 1500 Classic model for you!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
Requires Subscription
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

