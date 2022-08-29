$42,899+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Warlock
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9153625
- Stock #: CS753
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT4KS719813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mojave Sand
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Finding an affordable truck that fits everything you need is easy with a used truck. Check out the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock which comes loaded with unique capabilities for everything you need. This includes everyday hauling or maybe for something larger. To start, it includes an impressive 8 Cylinder Engine engine and a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) transmission for a smooth drive. Easily haul and tow the items you need with extra power when needed. Find other capabilities on the Warlock as well to help with getting around. Besides performance, technology can easily help with the job as well. Our used trucks like this Ram 1500 Classic Warlock include high-end technology from connectivity to driver-assisted features. Some important technology features include MP3 Player, GPS Antenna Input, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Always stay connected on any drive long or short. This truck also includes plenty of safety options as well including Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Rear Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor. Some of these features make getting around safer and more convenient. This used truck also has an exterior color of Mojave Sand while the inside includes a Diesel Grey/Black interior. Easily drive in style to wherever you need to go. If you have any questions on this used truck, you can visit us at Carsquad today! We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9 to find the right Ram 1500 Classic model for you!
Vehicle Features
