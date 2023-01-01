Menu
2019 RAM 1500

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Sport*JUST ARRIVED*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 222042A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFET3KN589885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks Serving,Toronto,Mississauga,Oakville,Hamilton,Niagara,Kingston,Oshawa, Ajax, Markham, Brampton, Barrie, Vaughan, Parry Sound, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario! We have nearly 1000 new and used vehicles available to choose from. Peel Chrysler in Mississauga, Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Body Colour Door Handles
Monotone Paint
Bridgestone Brand Tires
Hemi Badge
Body-colour grille
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Instrument cluster
GPS Antenna Input
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Google Android Auto
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Active Noise Control System
Sport Group
GVWR: 3
Sport Badge
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
Level 1 Equipment Group
Apple CarPlay Capable
Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Overhead LED Lamps
Premium Overhead Console
RAMs Head Badge
Active Front Air Dams
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

