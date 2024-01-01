2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Super Pretty Powerful Top Of The Classic Line Crew Cab 4WD Powered By 5.7 Hemi Engine Well Equipped Machine With Many Original And Add Up Features By The Owner Such As Front Individual Seats, Middle Console, Trailing Package With Brake Control, Big touch Screen  Navigation & Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel,Power Driving Seat, Upgraded Audio System, Up Graded Performance Repelling Exhaust System, Tow Mirrors, Rain Visors, Dog Rear Window,  Rough Country Cold Air Intake, Dual Exhaust, Spray In Bed Liner, Bed Cover, 20 Wheels, Running Boards, Performance Tail Lights, Side Chrome Molding, Keyless Entry With A Remote Start.No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

VIN 1C6RR7LT2KS588946

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14184-TL
  • Mileage 104,823 KM

 Super Pretty Powerful Top Of The Classic Line Crew Cab 4WD Powered By 5.7 Hemi Engine Well Equipped Machine With Many Original And Add Up Features By The Owner Such As Front Individual Seats, Middle Console, Trailing Package With Brake Control, Big touch Screen  Navigation & Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel,Power Driving Seat, Upgraded Audio System, Up Graded Performance Repelling Exhaust System, Tow Mirrors, Rain Visors, Dog Rear Window,  Rough Country Cold Air Intake, Dual Exhaust, Spray In Bed Liner, Bed Cover, 20" Wheels, Running Boards, Performance Tail Lights, Side Chrome Molding, Keyless Entry With A Remote Start.No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

