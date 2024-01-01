$31,998+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew Cab 4WD 5.7 Hemi
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14184-TL
- Mileage 104,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Pretty Powerful Top Of The Classic Line Crew Cab 4WD Powered By 5.7 Hemi Engine Well Equipped Machine With Many Original And Add Up Features By The Owner Such As Front Individual Seats, Middle Console, Trailing Package With Brake Control, Big touch Screen Navigation & Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel,Power Driving Seat, Upgraded Audio System, Up Graded Performance Repelling Exhaust System, Tow Mirrors, Rain Visors, Dog Rear Window, Rough Country Cold Air Intake, Dual Exhaust, Spray In Bed Liner, Bed Cover, 20" Wheels, Running Boards, Performance Tail Lights, Side Chrome Molding, Keyless Entry With A Remote Start.No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
