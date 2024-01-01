2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p><img id=low-kilometer-badge class=cfc-badge style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; height: 41px; cursor: pointer; filter: brightness(0.8); color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb; src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/low-kilometers@1x.svg alt=Low Kilometers /><span style=color: #546875; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #fbfbfb;> </span><img id=accident-free-badge class=cfc-badge style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; height: 41px; cursor: pointer; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb; src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p> </p><p>Coming Soon - Low Kms Triple Black Night Edtion, Crew Cab 5.7 Hemi & 4WD ... </p>

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
85,220KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT4KS721546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14204-TL
  • Mileage 85,220 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

Coming Soon - Low Kms Triple Black Night Edtion, Crew Cab 5.7 Hemi & 4WD ... 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2019 RAM 1500 Classic