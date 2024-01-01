$32,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Crew Cab Express Night 4WD- 5.7 Hemi
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Crew Cab Express Night 4WD- 5.7 Hemi
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,220KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT4KS721546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14204-TL
- Mileage 85,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon - Low Kms Triple Black Night Edtion, Crew Cab 5.7 Hemi & 4WD ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525
2019 RAM 1500 Classic