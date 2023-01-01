Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

165,215 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Crew Cab SLT Eco Diesel Power

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Crew Cab SLT Eco Diesel Power

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

165,215KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM4KS668547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,215 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD - NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE 

Better Smarter Truck, Well Equiped 3.0 Ecco Diesel Crew Cab 4WD, Lots Of Equipments Such As Factory Sunroof / Navigation / Back Up Camera / Touch Screen / Ram Hood Scoop / Individual Front Seats / Huge Middle Console & Overhead Console /  Seat / Heated Front Seats / On Fly Gear Shifter / Trailer Hitch /  Keyless Entry / Remote Start / Black Sport Wheels / Box Liner & Soft Cover / Running Boards / Etc ...

No Accidents Or Damage Reported On This Local Ontario Truck Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures.

Outstanding Shape & Cindition On A Sharp Looking Truck.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

