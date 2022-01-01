Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 2500

44,176 KM

Details Description Features

$85,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 8133376
  2. 8133376
  3. 8133376
  4. 8133376
  5. 8133376
  6. 8133376
  7. 8133376
  8. 8133376
  9. 8133376
  10. 8133376
  11. 8133376
  12. 8133376
  13. 8133376
  14. 8133376
  15. 8133376
  16. 8133376
  17. 8133376
  18. 8133376
  19. 8133376
  20. 8133376
  21. 8133376
  22. 8133376
Contact Seller

$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

44,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8133376
  • Stock #: 220221A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL7KG681818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,176 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Tow Hooks
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Winter Front Grille Cover
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Active Noise Control System
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 4
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
220-Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
leather-faced front vented 40/20/40 bench
Supplemental Heater
RAM Active Air Intake
Quick Order Package 2ZH
Capless Fuel-Filler
Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Polished Aluminum
535 kgs (10/000 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 88,195 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 350 Base
 120,344 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 59,385 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory