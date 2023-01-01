$39,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Touring NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | PANOROOF | LEATHER | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10286532
- Stock #: MTA1100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MTA1100
- Mileage 48,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Let this 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring AWD guide you through any terrain in its path your adventure awaits.
Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Brown leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Subarus All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, front and rear camera, Harman/Kardon sound system, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, power liftgate with memory, blind-spot monitor, driver memory seat, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, rear climate control with heated seats, 3rd-row seating and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Subaru Ascent Touring AWDwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.