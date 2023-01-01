Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru ASCENT

48,019 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | PANOROOF | LEATHER | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | PANOROOF | LEATHER | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10286532
  2. 10286532
  3. 10286532
  4. 10286532
  5. 10286532
  6. 10286532
  7. 10286532
  8. 10286532
  9. 10286532
  10. 10286532
  11. 10286532
  12. 10286532
  13. 10286532
  14. 10286532
  15. 10286532
  16. 10286532
  17. 10286532
  18. 10286532
  19. 10286532
  20. 10286532
  21. 10286532
  22. 10286532
  23. 10286532
  24. 10286532
  25. 10286532
  26. 10286532
  27. 10286532
  28. 10286532
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286532
  • Stock #: MTA1100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MTA1100
  • Mileage 48,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Let this 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring AWD guide you through any terrain in its path your adventure awaits.



Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Brown leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Subarus All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, front and rear camera, Harman/Kardon sound system, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, power liftgate with memory, blind-spot monitor, driver memory seat, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, rear climate control with heated seats, 3rd-row seating and so much more.





We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Subaru Ascent Touring AWDwill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 57,814 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,883 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 54,036 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory