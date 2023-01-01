2019 Subaru ASCENT

$39,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 0 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10286532

10286532 Stock #: MTA1100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MTA1100

Mileage 48,019 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.