<p data-start=102 data-end=183><strong data-start=102 data-end=181>🚙 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring w/ EyeSight 🚙</strong></p><p data-start=185 data-end=390>Safe, spacious, and built for all seasons – this <strong data-start=234 data-end=271>2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring</strong> with <strong data-start=277 data-end=292>107,300 kms</strong> and the <strong data-start=301 data-end=328>EyeSight Safety Package</strong> offers comfort, reliability, and confidence in every drive.</p><p data-start=392 data-end=959>✅ 2.5L BOXER Engine – smooth, efficient & dependable<br data-start=444 data-end=447 />✅ Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – outstanding traction in all conditions<br data-start=517 data-end=520 />✅ Touring Trim – well equipped with premium features<br data-start=572 data-end=575 />✅ EyeSight Driver Assist Package:<br data-start=608 data-end=611 />• Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=639 data-end=642 />• Pre-Collision Braking<br data-start=668 data-end=671 />• Lane Keep Assist & Lane Departure Warning<br data-start=717 data-end=720 />✅ Heated Front Seats & Power Driver’s Seat<br data-start=762 data-end=765 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=784 data-end=787 />✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=817 data-end=820 />✅ Backup Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=859 data-end=862 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=889 data-end=892 />✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=927 data-end=930 />✅ Alloy Wheels & Roof Rails</p><p data-start=961 data-end=1136>The Forester is known for <strong data-start=987 data-end=1060>excellent safety ratings, great visibility, and long-term reliability</strong>, making it a top choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts.</p><p data-start=1138 data-end=1215>💰 <strong data-start=1141 data-end=1213>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1217 data-end=1279>📍 <strong data-start=1220 data-end=1233>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1217 data-end=1279><strong data-start=1220 data-end=1233>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2019 Subaru Forester

107,300 KM

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing
M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
107,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEGC2KH551729

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SF1929
  • Mileage 107,300 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2019 Subaru Forester