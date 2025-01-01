$21,499+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SF1929
- Mileage 107,300 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring w/ EyeSight 🚙
Safe, spacious, and built for all seasons – this 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring with 107,300 kms and the EyeSight Safety Package offers comfort, reliability, and confidence in every drive.
✅ 2.5L BOXER Engine – smooth, efficient & dependable
✅ Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – outstanding traction in all conditions
✅ Touring Trim – well equipped with premium features
✅ EyeSight Driver Assist Package:
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Pre-Collision Braking
• Lane Keep Assist & Lane Departure Warning
✅ Heated Front Seats & Power Driver’s Seat
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Alloy Wheels & Roof Rails
The Forester is known for excellent safety ratings, great visibility, and long-term reliability, making it a top choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
M&L Autos
905-439-7689