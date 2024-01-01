Menu
TOURING AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Foglights | Alloys | Backup Camera | Touchscreen | Forward Safety Warning | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist | Remote Entry | Bluetooth Connectivity | Steering Controls | Tilt/Telescopic Steering | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available

2019 Subaru Outback

118,267 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD / Push Start / Sunroof / Lane Assist

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD / Push Start / Sunroof / Lane Assist

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,267KM
VIN 4S4BSDGCXK3294100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7430
  • Mileage 118,267 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Foglights | Alloys | Backup Camera | Touchscreen | Forward Safety Warning | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist | Remote Entry | Bluetooth Connectivity | Steering Controls | Tilt/Telescopic Steering | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Subaru Outback