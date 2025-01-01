Menu
CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX 4 WHEEL DRIVE TOURING SUBARU OUTBACK, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALL POWERED. ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2019 Subaru Outback

183,000 KM

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback

CERTIFIED, TOURING 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX

12739590

2019 Subaru Outback

CERTIFIED, TOURING 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300

2019 Subaru Outback