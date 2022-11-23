Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

106,000 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Standard Range

Standard Range

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

106,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accident, equipped with autopilot computer and premium connectivity.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

