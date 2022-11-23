Menu
2019 Toyota Avalon

37,186 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Avalon

Limited

2019 Toyota Avalon

Limited

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,186KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9335266
  Stock #: 13743E
  VIN: 4T1BZ1FB6KU012352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,186 KM

Vehicle Description

37186 KMS, Toyota Top Of The Line Powerfull Luxury Sedan, Nothing Beyond Or After,  Fully Appointed Through The Roof Class Leading Design Automobile , Rear Color Compo Black Extertior Over Orange Leather Interior.

Local Ontario One Owner Car Fully Serviced By Toyota, Local Toyota Store Trade-In.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

