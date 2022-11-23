$35,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2019 Toyota Avalon
Limited
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9335266
- Stock #: 13743E
- VIN: 4T1BZ1FB6KU012352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,186 KM
Vehicle Description
37186 KMS, Toyota Top Of The Line Powerfull Luxury Sedan, Nothing Beyond Or After, Fully Appointed Through The Roof Class Leading Design Automobile , Rear Color Compo Black Extertior Over Orange Leather Interior.
Local Ontario One Owner Car Fully Serviced By Toyota, Local Toyota Store Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.