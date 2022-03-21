$30,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
LE - Rear Camera - Bluetooth - Auto start
Location
Precision Honda
430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7
$30,500
- Listing ID: 8873354
- Stock #: P22MA401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
