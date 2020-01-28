Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

LE | CERTIFIED| HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW | ALLOYS| CLEAN CARFAX|

2019 Toyota Camry

LE | CERTIFIED| HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW | ALLOYS| CLEAN CARFAX|

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,051KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554891
  • Stock #: MAFKU708435
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK0KU708435
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FINANCE AT EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS @ 5.9% O.A.C,$0 DOWN PMT UP TO 60 MONTHS. (OPEN LOAN) 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU! WE FINANCE! GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE @ 

PEELCARSALES.COM! 


DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE!


OPEN SUNDAYS FROM 12 TO 5 PM!


Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If you qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. Variable admin charges may apply.


STUDENT FINANCING AVAILABLE!


Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP)

Up to 2 years! 

Distance Of Up to 40000km!

Maintenance Intervals of 6months/8000km OR 5 Visits!

AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! MEMBER OF UCDA!


WE ARE FOUND AT:

2701 DERRY ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4T1A2 (MAJOR INTERSECTION AIRPORT AND DERRY ROAD) 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

