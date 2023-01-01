Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

103,132 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

XLE Navigation/Leather/Sunroof fully loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

XLE Navigation/Leather/Sunroof fully loaded

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10462938
  • Stock #: 7052
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC134002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,132 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE Navigation Sunroof, Leather Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Toyota Safety sense and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0% down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2017 20121 2018 Corolla Hatch Chevrolet Optra, Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra Altima Accord Camry model see our website Previous daily rental. Price plus applicable taxes. Price reduced previous scratches touched Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 103,132 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 154,866 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 81,054 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory