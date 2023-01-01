$21,998+ tax & licensing
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
XLE Navigation/Leather/Sunroof fully loaded
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
103,132KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10462938
- Stock #: 7052
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC134002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
