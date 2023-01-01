Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

160,720 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE - Sport Edition ( Trade-In Special )

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE - Sport Edition ( Trade-In Special )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,720KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10548696
  • Stock #: 13956-L
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE3K3007368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13956-L
  • Mileage 160,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Here Is A Trade-In Aggressive Looking Well Equipped Compact Hatch, Impressive Exterior & Many Driving & Interior Features Such As Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth,Rearview Camera, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Alert,Steering Assist,Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, 8 Touch Panel Display, Bi-Led Lights, 18" Wheels, 2 Keyless Remotes, Toyota Rubber Mats, Automatic Transmission, Blue Flame Mica Exterior Over Black Interior.

Local Ontario Car According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing Lot Of Service By Toyota, Great Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

