$17,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE - Sport Edition ( Trade-In Special )
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10548696
- Stock #: 13956-L
- VIN: JTNK4RBE3K3007368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flame Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13956-L
- Mileage 160,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Here Is A Trade-In Aggressive Looking Well Equipped Compact Hatch, Impressive Exterior & Many Driving & Interior Features Such As Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth,Rearview Camera, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Alert,Steering Assist,Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, 8 Touch Panel Display, Bi-Led Lights, 18" Wheels, 2 Keyless Remotes, Toyota Rubber Mats, Automatic Transmission, Blue Flame Mica Exterior Over Black Interior.
Local Ontario Car According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing Lot Of Service By Toyota, Great Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.