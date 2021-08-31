Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

59,536 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8009721
  • Stock #: APR9731
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC154466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9731
  • Mileage 59,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Spice up your day-to-day commute with this 2019 Toyota Corolla LE! This smart, fun, value-packed sedan is here to get you more out life behind its wheel. Finished in a Falcon Gray Metallic exterior and paired to a Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels, this one sharp Sedan. Powered by a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission, you'll be able to put even more money back into your pocket. Moving inside, this Corolla comes equipped with a backup camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated seats, power windows, power lock, AM/FM radio, CD player,steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more.



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! AutoPark is Ontario's largest used car dealer network. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) ONTARIO's LARGEST with 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. Finance this vehicle from as low as 4.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

