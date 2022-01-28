2019 Toyota Corolla ...

Sale $24,500 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8249064

8249064 Stock #: JSHKC145139

JSHKC145139 VIN: 2T1BURHE5KC145139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JSHKC145139

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.