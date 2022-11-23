2019 Toyota Corolla ...

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 8 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

6762 VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC135215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,874 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

