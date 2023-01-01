Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

77,258 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 9758119
  2. 9758119
  3. 9758119
  4. 9758119
  5. 9758119
  6. 9758119
  7. 9758119
  8. 9758119
  9. 9758119
  10. 9758119
  11. 9758119
  12. 9758119
  13. 9758119
  14. 9758119
  15. 9758119
  16. 9758119
  17. 9758119
  18. 9758119
  19. 9758119
  20. 9758119
  21. 9758119
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9758119
  • Stock #: 12091A
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3043967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12091A
  • Mileage 77,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Push Start, Pre Collision Sense, Lane Tracing Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 77,258 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Windshield wiper deicer

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 34,470 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 70,541 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 117,793 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory