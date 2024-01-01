Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

47,165 KM

Details

$35,898

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

Used
47,165KM
VIN 5TDJZRFHXKS594057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,165 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

