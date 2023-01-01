2019 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9604027

9604027 Stock #: 587956

587956 VIN: 5tdjzrfh9ks587956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 587956

Mileage 47,539 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.