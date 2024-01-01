Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>LE | </span>Forward Safety | Lane Departure | Reverse Camera | Heated Seats | Reverse Camera | Blind Spot | Remote Entry | Bluetooth Connectivity | Cruise Control | Steering Controls | Voice Command | and more</div><br /><div><span>0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!</span></div><br /><div><span>BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY</span></div><br /><div><span>*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We </span>also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, <span>30 days dealer warranty</span> and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!</div><br /><div><span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Please visit </span><a href=http://www.autotechemporium.com/ target=_blank>www.autotechemporium.com</a><span> to</span> <span>check following vehicles and up to date inventory.</span></div><br /><div><span>TAGS: 2018 2017 2020 2021 SE XLE XSE LIMITED Honda CR-V HR-V Toyota CH-R Corolla Cross Subaru Crosstrek Outback Forester Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Nissan Kicks Qashqai Rogue Murano Pathfinder Volkswagen Taos Tiguan Atlas Chevrolet Equinox Trax Ford Edge Escape Explorer Mazda CX-30 CX-3 CX-50 CX-5</span></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

106,746 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE / Blind Spot / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
11967462

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE / Blind Spot / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,746KM
VIN 2T3Z1RFV6KW017031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7477
  • Mileage 106,746 KM

Vehicle Description

LE | Forward Safety | Lane Departure | Reverse Camera | Heated Seats | Reverse Camera | Blind Spot | Remote Entry | Bluetooth Connectivity | Cruise Control | Steering Controls | Voice Command | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2018 2017 2020 2021 SE XLE XSE LIMITED Honda CR-V HR-V Toyota CH-R Corolla Cross Subaru Crosstrek Outback Forester Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Nissan Kicks Qashqai Rogue Murano Pathfinder Volkswagen Taos Tiguan Atlas Chevrolet Equinox Trax Ford Edge Escape Explorer Mazda CX-30 CX-3 CX-50 CX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Quad Cab 4X4 / Reverse Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Quad Cab 4X4 / Reverse Camera 113,562 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD / FULLY LOADED / Leather / Pano Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD / FULLY LOADED / Leather / Pano Roof 72,144 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV TECH Pearl White AWD / 7 PASS / Navi / Blind Spot for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV TECH Pearl White AWD / 7 PASS / Navi / Blind Spot 115,113 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4