2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
866-948-6965
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a built-in garage door transmitter, automatic temperature control, and 1-touch window functionality. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2