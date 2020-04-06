Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

866-948-6965

$38,098

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,062KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4834530
  • Stock #: 20349
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV0KC003566
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
EA20
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Doors
4-door

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a built-in garage door transmitter, automatic temperature control, and 1-touch window functionality. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

