2019 Toyota RAV4

40,032 KM

Details Description

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Toyota

855-726-9809

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

40,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9081085
  Stock #: 21168
  VIN: 2T3Z1RFV3KW030684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Fa20
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,032 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, rear wipers, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

