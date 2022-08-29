$26,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD Camera/Collision Detection
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$26,888
- Stock #: 6717
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV6KC031513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,438 KM
Vehicle Description
*(905)290-1319** LE / AWD / Collision Detection / Lane Departure / Backup
Camera / Bluetooth / Heated Seats / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Alloy wheels and
More CARFAX, CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017
2020 2016 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX
Acura
RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD
EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Previous Daily Rental, Please contact dealer for more
details. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
