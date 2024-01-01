2019 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>Rare Spec Manual 6 Speed TRD Sport Limited Edition Fully Equipped Such As Black Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist / Heated Front Seats / Hood Scoop / Trailer Hitch / Bed Liner / Wheel Flares / Performance Two Tone Wheels / Bi- Led Lights / Keyless Entry. </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Local Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Local Toyota Lexus Store Trade -In, Great Shape & Condition And Seems To Very Well Undercoated.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standeard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2019 Toyota Tacoma

168,404 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD Sport Limited 6 Speed Manual

Watch This Vehicle
11963247

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD Sport Limited 6 Speed Manual

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1732739567
  2. 1732739585
  3. 1732739602
  4. 1732739602
  5. 1732739631
  6. 1732739632
  7. 1732739630
  8. 1732739633
  9. 1732739629
  10. 1732739628
  11. 1732739674
  12. 1732739675
  13. 1732739669
  14. 1732739677
  15. 1732739668
  16. 1732739667
  17. 1732739675
  18. 1732739672
  19. 1732739670
  20. 1732739678
  21. 1732739678
  22. 1732739676
  23. 1732739673
  24. 1732739714
  25. 1732739708
  26. 1732739709
  27. 1732739712
  28. 1732739713
  29. 1732739711
  30. 1732739711
  31. 1732739707
  32. 1732739714
  33. 1732739710
  34. 1732739743
  35. 1732739747
  36. 1732739742
  37. 1732739747
  38. 1732739746
  39. 1732739745
  40. 1732739745
  41. 1732739784
  42. 1732739784
  43. 1732739845
  44. 1732739843
  45. 1732739846
  46. 1732739849
  47. 1732739848
  48. 1732739847
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,404KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7KX166696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14238-T
  • Mileage 168,404 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Rare Spec Manual 6 Speed TRD Sport Limited Edition Fully Equipped Such As Black Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist / Heated Front Seats / Hood Scoop / Trailer Hitch / Bed Liner / Wheel Flares / Performance Two Tone Wheels / Bi- Led Lights / Keyless Entry. 

Local Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Local Toyota Lexus Store Trade -In, Great Shape & Condition And Seems To Very Well Undercoated.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standeard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 139,469 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Super Cab- One Owner Truck (Trade-In) for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Super Cab- One Owner Truck (Trade-In) 173,918 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Limited Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Limited Edition 214,954 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma