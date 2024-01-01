$34,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab TRD Sport Limited 6 Speed Manual
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14238-T
- Mileage 168,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec Manual 6 Speed TRD Sport Limited Edition Fully Equipped Such As Black Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist / Heated Front Seats / Hood Scoop / Trailer Hitch / Bed Liner / Wheel Flares / Performance Two Tone Wheels / Bi- Led Lights / Keyless Entry.
Local Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Local Toyota Lexus Store Trade -In, Great Shape & Condition And Seems To Very Well Undercoated.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standeard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
416-829-7525