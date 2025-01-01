$32,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
SR5 4.6L 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 14378-T
- Mileage 175,426 KM
Vehicle Description
A TRUE ROADMASTER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED LOCAL PERSONAL TRUCK, 4.6 LITRE V8, 4WD, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE CONSOLE, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BED LINER & COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOCAL TOYOTA STORE TRADE-IN, SILVER / GREY METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE BLACK INTERIOR, GOOD INVESTMENT FOR YEARS TO COME, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
416-829-7525