A TRUE ROADMASTER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED LOCAL PERSONAL TRUCK, 4.6 LITRE V8, 4WD, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE CONSOLE, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BED LINER & COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOCAL TOYOTA STORE TRADE-IN, SILVER / GREY METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE BLACK INTERIOR, GOOD INVESTMENT FOR YEARS TO COME, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2019 Toyota Tundra

175,426 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L 4WD

12525751

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,426KM
VIN 5TFUM5F16KX081423

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14378-T
  • Mileage 175,426 KM

Vehicle Description

A TRUE ROADMASTER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED LOCAL PERSONAL TRUCK, 4.6 LITRE V8, 4WD, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE CONSOLE, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BED LINER & COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOCAL TOYOTA STORE TRADE-IN, SILVER / GREY METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE BLACK INTERIOR, GOOD INVESTMENT FOR YEARS TO COME, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION. 

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 Toyota Tundra