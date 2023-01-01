Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

63,879 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

3.6 FSI Highline 7PASS|HIGHLINE|NAVIGATION|PANOROOF

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341225
  • Stock #: WAT
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA2KC574560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!.............

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

