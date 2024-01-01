$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWG57AU7KM027364
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32108A
- Mileage 34,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 34,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 74,901 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED| 58,654 KM $19,887 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2019 Volkswagen Golf