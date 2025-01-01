$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
201,500KM
VIN 3VW117AU8KM507866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S is a versatile and fuel-efficient wagon featuring a 1.4L turbo engine, roomy cargo space, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assist features. It blends hatchback agility with wagon practicality, ideal for active lifestyles.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on.
Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
