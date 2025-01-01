Menu
Account
Sign In
The <strong data-start=4 data-end=41>2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S</strong> is a versatile and fuel-efficient wagon featuring a 1.4L turbo engine, roomy cargo space, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assist features. It blends hatchback agility with wagon practicality, ideal for active lifestyles. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on. Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.

2019 Volkswagen Golf

201,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen

Watch This Vehicle
12832978

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12832978
  2. 12832978
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,500KM
VIN 3VW117AU8KM507866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S is a versatile and fuel-efficient wagon featuring a 1.4L turbo engine, roomy cargo space, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assist features. It blends hatchback agility with wagon practicality, ideal for active lifestyles.




HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.

We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on.

Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 91,118 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 30,100 KM $58,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 15,508 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Volkswagen Golf