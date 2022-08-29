Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

28,734 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226930
  • Stock #: MTA1015
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU9KM009366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether youre out on the city streets or planning for a getaway, this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Highline is the perfect vehicle for you.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, dual climate control, push-button start, auto start-stop, steering wheel-mounted control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, XM radio and so much more.





We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Highlinewill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

