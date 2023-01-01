$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline R-Line Leather Moonroof Blindspot Carplay
40,373KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10083681
- Stock #: 12538F
- VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM170268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12538F
- Mileage 40,373 KM
Vehicle Description
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2019 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today in Mississauga.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 40,373 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. This Volkswagen Jetta Highline brings in a few more creature comforts such as elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, twin dual power sunroofs, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
