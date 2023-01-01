$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-221-6608
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline
Location
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10308234
- Stock #: 190370P
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9