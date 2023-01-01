Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

79,855 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 10308234
  2. 10308234
  3. 10308234
  4. 10308234
  5. 10308234
  6. 10308234
  7. 10308234
  8. 10308234
  9. 10308234
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308234
  • Stock #: 190370P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 190370P
  • Mileage 79,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Honda CR-V Sport
 60,972 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Sonic...
 16,346 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE
 67,115 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory