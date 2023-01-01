$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 8 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412499

10412499 Stock #: 13098

13098 VIN: 3VWE57BU7KM263048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,865 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Safety Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player

